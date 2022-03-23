Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Last 8 employees dismissed from wrongful death suit

Last 8 employees dismissed from wrongful death suit

By: Chloe Murdock March 23, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District affirmed a judgment dismissing the last employees from a suit alleging they had not done all they could to prevent a boy’s death.

