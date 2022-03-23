Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Perjury trial nears for investigator in Greitens case

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2022

Jury selection begins Thursday in St. Louis in the perjury and evidence tampering trial of the man whose investigation played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' 2018 resignation, just as Greitens is running for U.S. Senate amid allegations of abuse from his ex-wife.

