Greitens investigator pleads guilty to evidence tampering

By: The Associated Press March 24, 2022

The investigator who played a key role in former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ resignation in 2018 pleaded guilty to misdemeanor evidence tampering on Wednesday, a day before jury selection was set to start in his trial on seven felony counts including perjury.

