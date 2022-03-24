Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Hospital prevails in suit over man’s post-surgery death

Hospital prevails in suit over man’s post-surgery death

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly March 24, 2022

A southwest Missouri jury sided with a prominent Springfield hospital in a wrongful death suit filed by the father of a 32-year-old man who died nine months after his hospitalization for a perforated colon.

