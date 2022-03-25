Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Fee award brings verdict against school to $1.35M

Fee award brings verdict against school to $1.35M

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 25, 2022

A Jasper County judge awarded more than $500,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs to a plaintiff who was sexually assaulted on school grounds, bringing the total award to more than $1.35 million.

