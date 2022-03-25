Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Former ALJ wins disability claim after years-long delay

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 25, 2022

Three years after the Missouri Supreme Court ordered a new trial, and two years after the pandemic caused that trial to be delayed, a St. Louis jury has awarded $1.36 million to a former administrative law judge on claims that he faced retaliation for complaining of discrimination on the job.

