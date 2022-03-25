Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Goldman to lead Seigfreid’s environmental practice

By: Staff Report March 25, 2022

Ellen S. Goldman, a longtime Kansas City attorney, has joined Seigfreid Bingham as the new leader of its environmental law practice.

