Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting

Missouri senators finally reach compromise on redistricting

By: The Associated Press March 25, 2022

Missouri senators on Thursday approved a plan to redraw the state's congressional districts following months of tense Republican infighting, giving the House just hours to finish work on new maps before the Tuesday candidate filing deadline.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo