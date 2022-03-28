Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hockley to serve on ACOEL Advisory Council

Hockley to serve on ACOEL Advisory Council

By: Staff Report March 28, 2022

Mike Hockley of Spencer Fane in Kansas City has been selected to serve on the American College of Environmental Lawyers Foundation’s Advisory Council. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo