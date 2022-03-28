Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

Judge: Trump likely committed crimes related to election

By: The Associated Press March 28, 2022

A federal judge on Monday asserted it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election, ruling to order the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the committee investigating the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

