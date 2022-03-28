Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nevada casino to pay $8M for serving chemicals, not beer

By: The Associated Press March 28, 2022

A jury in Las Vegas has awarded $8 million to a middle school special education teacher who sued after being permanently injured when he was served cleaning solvents instead of tap beer at a casino bar.

