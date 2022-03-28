Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New practice group positions Husch Blackwell to lead in future therapies

By: Chloe Murdock March 28, 2022

Whether or not the Missouri General Assembly moves on proposed bills this session, research on psychedelics to treat mental health is ramping up nationwide. Husch Blackwell’s new psychedelics and emerging therapies practice group seeks to answer that call, said Kansas City partner Curt Chase.

