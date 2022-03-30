Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Nursing home pays settlement after rape of elderly woman

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 30, 2022

A Boone County nursing home agreed to a $750,000 settlement after a 91-year-old woman was believed to have been repeatedly raped at the facility, according to her attorney.

