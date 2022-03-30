Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Preliminary settlement in Normandy 'debtors' prison' lawsuit

Preliminary settlement in Normandy ‘debtors’ prison’ lawsuit

By: The Associated Press March 30, 2022

A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a settlement in a lawsuit that accuses the city of Normandy of issuing excessive fines for traffic and other minor offenses and then jailing people who couldn't afford to pay.

