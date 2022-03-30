Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Uncertainty mounts as Missouri stalls on new US House seats

Uncertainty mounts as Missouri stalls on new US House seats

By: The Associated Press March 30, 2022

Missouri’s candidacy filing period for Congress closed Tuesday without new voting districts in place, as the state’s Republican-led Legislature remained bogged down by disagreements.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo