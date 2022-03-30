Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
University of Missouri System names new general counsel

By: Staff Report March 30, 2022

Mark Menghini reports to the University Board of Curators on April 4 as its newly appointed general counsel.

