Eastern District takes first look at Good Samaritan law

Eastern District takes first look at Good Samaritan law

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] March 31, 2022

The Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled on March 22 that a man allegedly caught with drugs when reporting the overdose death of an acquaintance will have to do more to show that he’s protected by Missouri’s recently passed Good Samaritan law.

