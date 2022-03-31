Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kansas City police to pay $325,000 to teen after arrest

Kansas City police to pay $325,000 to teen after arrest

By: The Associated Press March 31, 2022

A Black Kansas City teenager will receive a $325,000 settlement after three white police officers hit him more than 10 times and used a stun gun on him, according to an excessive force lawsuit.

