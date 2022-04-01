Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

By: The Associated Press April 1, 2022

A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits.

