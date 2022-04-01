Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Clarkston joins Lathrop GPM

By: Staff Report April 1, 2022

Shelli Clarkston has joined Lathrop GPM as an associate in the firm’s Kansas City office.

