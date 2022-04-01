Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court says info given to union not open to others

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 1, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled March 29 that a state agency didn’t violate the state’s Sunshine Law when it refused to provide information to a free-market think tank that it already had provided to a public-sector union. 

