Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

By: The Associated Press April 1, 2022

A former city councilwoman alleges in a federal lawsuit that Jefferson City officials violated her free speech rights when two paving stones with messages about a Confederate general were removed from city property.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo