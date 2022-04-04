Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Execution suit tossed because Louisiana can't get drugs

Execution suit tossed because Louisiana can’t get drugs

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2022

A federal judge has dismissed a nearly decade-old lawsuit against executions in Louisiana, saying there’s nothing to challenge because the state can only get the required drugs as medicines.

