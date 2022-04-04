Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Spencer Fane makes charitable grant to Folly Theater

Spencer Fane makes charitable grant to Folly Theater

By: Staff Report April 4, 2022

Spencer Fane announced the historic Folly Theater as the recipient of the firm’s 2022 Charitable Giving Program grant in Kansas City.

