Home / Lawyers In The News / Dysart Taylor elects new managing director

Dysart Taylor elects new managing director

By: Staff Report April 5, 2022

Michael J. Judy has been elected as the managing director of Dysart Taylor Cotter McGonigle & Brumitt.

