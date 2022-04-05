Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fees and costs bring award to $1.3M in civil rights case

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 5, 2022

A federal judge awarded more than $625,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs to a man who successfully sued a police officer who tasered him in his home, bringing the final award to nearly $1.3 million.

