Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / AP News Roundup / Greitens has become ‘erratic, unhinged,’ ex-wife alleges

Greitens has become ‘erratic, unhinged,’ ex-wife alleges

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2022

The ex-wife of Eric Greitens said in a sworn statement that the former Missouri governor and current U.S. Senate candidate has become erratic and unhinged since she accused him of abuse in an earlier court filing.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo