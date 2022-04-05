Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Propriety of propensity evidence weighed in molestation case

Propriety of propensity evidence weighed in molestation case

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 5, 2022

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering whether a man’s conviction for molesting his daughter was the result of a “mini trial” involving unproven allegations against him. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo