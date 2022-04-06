Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Applicants sought for Eastern District bankruptcy judge

Applicants sought for Eastern District bankruptcy judge

By: Staff Report April 6, 2022

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is seeking applications for a 14-year appointment as a U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. 

