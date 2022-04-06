Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Letters To The Editor / Commentary: Bipartisan bill ends mandatory arbitration of workplace sexual harassment and assault claims

Commentary: Bipartisan bill ends mandatory arbitration of workplace sexual harassment and assault claims

By: Husch Blackwell April 6, 2022

The bill does not automatically nullify all applicable pre-dispute arbitration and pre-dispute joint-action waivers.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo