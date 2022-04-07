Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Applications open for two magistrate judgeships

Applications open for two magistrate judgeships

By: Staff Report April 7, 2022

The federal court system is accepting applications through May 2 for two full-time magistrate judges for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo