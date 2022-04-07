Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

Judge tosses Girl Scouts’ recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2022

A federal judge on Thursday rejected Girl Scouts' claims that the Boy Scouts created marketplace confusion and damaged their recruitment efforts by using words like “scouts” and “scouting” in recruitment drives.

