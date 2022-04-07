Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Man struck in parking lot in Kansas settles with driver for $2M

Man struck in parking lot in Kansas settles with driver for $2M

By: David Baugher April 7, 2022

A man struck by a vehicle in a parking lot while wearing a bright orange safety vest will collect a $2 million settlement, according to his attorney. 

