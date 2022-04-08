Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Mizzou Law’s first woman dean to step down in July

Mizzou Law’s first woman dean to step down in July

By: Staff Report April 8, 2022

University of Missouri School of Law Dean Lyrissa Barnett Lidsky is stepping down from her position in July.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo