Prosecutor won't retry Keith Carnes after Supreme Court tosses conviction

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 8, 2022

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced April 8 that it will not retry a man whose conviction for a 2003 murder was thrown out by the Missouri Su-preme Court earlier in the week.

