Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Sotomayor balances her dissents with respect for her colleagues, she says

Sotomayor balances her dissents with respect for her colleagues, she says

By: Chloe Murdock April 8, 2022

“We are building towards a more perfect union, but we’re not there yet,” U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor said on April 5 at Washington University in St. Louis.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo