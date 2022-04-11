Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury finds for baby after brain injury at birth

Jury finds for baby after brain injury at birth

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 11, 2022

A Jackson County jury awarded $25.4 million to the family of a child who suffered permanent injuries at birth due to a lack of oxygen.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo