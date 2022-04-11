Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement

St. Louis prosecutor, disciplinary panel reach agreement

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2022

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has reached an agreement with the Missouri Office of Disciplinary Counsel in which she acknowledges mistakes in her handling of the prosecution of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens but won't face severe penalties for those mistakes.

