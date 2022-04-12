Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri man walks out of prison after conviction set aside

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2022

A Missouri man whose murder conviction was overturned walked out of prison Monday after serving 18 years.

