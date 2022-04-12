Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Missouri trio gets jail for roles in Capitol insurrection

By: The Associated Press April 12, 2022

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday sentenced two men and a woman from Missouri to several weeks in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

