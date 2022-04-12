Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
‘Persons’ still subject to public accommodation suits

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 12, 2022

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled April 5 that recent changes to the state’s Human Rights Act didn’t eliminate individual liability for discrimination in public accommodations.

