8th Circuit OKs upward variance for uncharged crime

8th Circuit OKs upward variance for uncharged crime

By: Chloe Murdock April 14, 2022

On April 4, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals approved a 10-year embezzlement sentence with an upward variance of nine years based on evidence of an uncharged shooting.

