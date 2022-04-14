Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Young receives Outside Defense Counsel Professional award

Young receives Outside Defense Counsel Professional award

By: Staff Report April 14, 2022

The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance has named Michael Young of HeplerBroom in St. Louis as its Outside Defense Counsel Professional of the Year. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo