News publisher Lee faces renewed pressure from hedge funds

By: The Associated Press April 15, 2022

Newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises is facing renewed pressure from a hedge fund to speed up its transition to digital publishing and consider adding new digital-savvy leaders to its board after successfully fighting off a hostile takeover from a different hedge fund.

