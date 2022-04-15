Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Panel selected for St. Louis County judgeship

Panel selected for St. Louis County judgeship

By: Staff Report April 15, 2022

The 21st Circuit Judicial Commission has selected Jason A. Denney, Megan H. Julian and Justin Ruth for an associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County.

