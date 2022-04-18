Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / News / Local / Independence candidate sues after election winner dies

Independence candidate sues after election winner dies

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2022

Independence City Council member Mike Huff is suing to retain his seat on the council after one of the winning candidates died shortly after the election.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo