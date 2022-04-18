Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Natural gas pipeline future in doubt after SCOTUS rejection

Natural gas pipeline future in doubt after SCOTUS rejection

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2022

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a St. Louis-based natural gas company's appeal of a lower court's decision that could close a pipeline that runs through parts of Illinois and Missouri.

