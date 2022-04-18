Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / SE Missouri county settles after man dies in jailhouse

SE Missouri county settles after man dies in jailhouse

By: Scott Lauck [email protected] April 18, 2022

A federal judge approved a settlement of more than $2 million for the family of a man who died in a southeastern Missouri jail cell. 

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo