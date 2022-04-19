Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Appeals court splits on ‘offensive’ contract rate applied to prejudgment interest

Appeals court splits on ‘offensive’ contract rate applied to prejudgment interest

By: Chloe Murdock April 19, 2022

A split Missouri Court of Appeals Western District agreed that a 360 percent contract rate for a defaulted loan was “obscene” though lawful, but disagreed on if it should be applied to prejudgment interest.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo