Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 31 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 31 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2022 ICON Awards.

These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys age 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.

The list of 2022 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

The 2022 honorees are:

David Appleby, Appleby Healy Attorneys at Law P.C.

Lee Baty, Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC

Duane Benton, 8th Circuit

Ruth Binger, Danna McKittrick

Christopher Bond, State of Missouri

Lynne Jaben Bratcher, Bratcher Gockel Law LC

Bert Braud, The Popham Law Firm

Lee B. Brumitt, Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt, P.C.

Michael David, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

John Franke, Franke Schultz & Mullen

Michael Geigerman, US Arbitration & Mediation; St. Louis Mediation Project

Julianne Hand, Kramer, Hand, Buchholz & Partney, LLC

Bill Hart, Husch Blackwell

John Hessel, Lewis Rice

Stephen L. Hill Jr., Dentons US LLP

George Kapke, Kapke Willerth, LLC

Bruce Keplinger, Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, LLC

Michael Manners, Langdon & Emison

Claire McCaskill, State of Missouri

Basil North, Basil North & Associates

Craig O’Dear, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Robert Rosenthal, Brown and James, P.C.

John Ruth, Newman Comley & Ruth

R. Pete Smith, McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan

Ed Sterling, Gilmore & Bell, P.C.

Erwin Switzer, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.

Stephen Taylor, Burns, Taylor, Heckemeyer, Green & Edwards, LLC

Sally Terrace, BJC HealthCare

Laurence Tucker, Armstrong Teasdale

Charles Valier, Lashly & Baer, P.C.

Michael White, Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes P.C.



