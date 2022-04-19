Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 31 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 31 attorneys and judges from around the state with its 2022 ICON Awards.
These awards, launched in 2018, are given to distinguished men and women attorneys age 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.
The list of 2022 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media will celebrate their accomplishments at the annual ICON Awards luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 29 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.
Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Weekly. Click here for tickets or more information.
The 2022 honorees are:
David Appleby, Appleby Healy Attorneys at Law P.C.
Lee Baty, Baty Otto Coronado Scheer PC
Duane Benton, 8th Circuit
Ruth Binger, Danna McKittrick
Christopher Bond, State of Missouri
Lynne Jaben Bratcher, Bratcher Gockel Law LC
Bert Braud, The Popham Law Firm
Lee B. Brumitt, Dysart Taylor Cotter McMonigle & Brumitt, P.C.
Michael David, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice
John Franke, Franke Schultz & Mullen
Michael Geigerman, US Arbitration & Mediation; St. Louis Mediation Project
Julianne Hand, Kramer, Hand, Buchholz & Partney, LLC
Bill Hart, Husch Blackwell
John Hessel, Lewis Rice
Stephen L. Hill Jr., Dentons US LLP
George Kapke, Kapke Willerth, LLC
Bruce Keplinger, Norris Keplinger Hicks & Welder, LLC
Michael Manners, Langdon & Emison
Claire McCaskill, State of Missouri
Basil North, Basil North & Associates
Craig O’Dear, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner
Robert Rosenthal, Brown and James, P.C.
John Ruth, Newman Comley & Ruth
R. Pete Smith, McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan
Ed Sterling, Gilmore & Bell, P.C.
Erwin Switzer, Greensfelder, Hemker & Gale, P.C.
Stephen Taylor, Burns, Taylor, Heckemeyer, Green & Edwards, LLC
Sally Terrace, BJC HealthCare
Laurence Tucker, Armstrong Teasdale
Charles Valier, Lashly & Baer, P.C.
Michael White, Rouse Frets White Goss Gentile Rhodes P.C.
